HRCP demands Pakistan repeal colonial laws usurping freedom of assembly

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has demanded that the legislative bodies in Pakistan repeal colonial-era laws that obstruct ‘Freedom of Peaceful Assembly’ in the country.

The commission has put forth this demand it its latest research report on ‘Freedom of Peaceful Assembly in Pakistan: Review of Legislation’.

The report suggested that the authorities must review colonial-era laws and repeal the ones that are not applicable within the purview of free modern society.

It also gives detailed recommendations to the legislature, executive, and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the right to peaceful assembly is protected in accordance with the international human rights agreements rectified by Pakistan.

The report notes that “the right to freedom of peaceful assembly complements and intersects with other civil and political rights.”

It serves as a vehicle for the exercise of many other civil, cultural, economic, political and social rights, the report added.

The research showed that out of 858 gatherings that were held between 2010 and 2020, at least 392 were subjected to unlawful restrictions and excessive use of force.

The methods used to revoke the right to peaceful assembly included arrests and detentions, registration of criminal or terrorism charges, and prolonged restrictions on gatherings without a valid reason.

HRCP recommended abolishing Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) sections 123A, 123B and 124A which are often misused to stop people from assembling peacefully.

The list of recommendations also included removing Section 294 of the PPC, “which criminalizes free expression on ambiguous parameters such as ‘obscenity’ should be repealed.”