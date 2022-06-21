Razzaq reveals conversation with Afridi before final of 2009 T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has revealed the conversation he had with former captain Shahid Afridi before the final of the 2009 T20 World Cup.

The duo were part of the Pakistan side which won the title by defeating Sri Lanka, on this day in 2009, in the final at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

“Afridi and I were part of the team that lost to Australia in the World Cup final in 1999 at this very venue,” Razzaq told PCB Digital in a special interview to mark 13th anniversary of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup victory.

“That was fresh in our minds. We spoke about how devastating a defeat in a world cup final can be. We promised each other that we will not let this final end as that one and alter the course of history,” he added.

Razzaq also praised Afridi while talking about the latter’s epic catch of Scott Styris running backwards during the match against New Zealand.

“His [Shahid Afridi’s] catch lifted the whole team,” recalled Razzaq. “Whenever a player gives such a performance, it gives confidence and boost to those who are in the field and also to those who are in the dug out. It instils hunger in every player to give the best.”

The hard-hitter also shed light on how the captain and team management motivated the team during the event.

“The captain [Younis Khan] and the team management used to tell us how big of an opportunity this was to win a world cup and how this event in England provided us an opportunity to be heroes as there is a lot of hype surrounding cricket in that part of the world,” he concluded.