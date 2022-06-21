Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Money » Finance

Stocks jump 750 points over IMF news

Investor confidence returns to market
Samaa Web Desk Jun 21, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Even as the country waits with bated breath on news about the resumption of a loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it seems that investor confidence has returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PsX), which jumped a whopping 750 points on Tuesday.

The index started the day below the 42,000 points psychological barrier at 41,776.98 points.

However, the first session saw only modest gains and even a few losses as the index briefly dipped to 41,745.27 points.

But in the second half of the day, the index started a sharp climb as it sped past the 42,000 point barrier to rise uninterrupted until reaching a day high of 42,568.87 points.

The index then levelled off to close the day at 42,525.95 points, up 748.97 points from the previous day’s close, a gain of 1.79%.

Around 300 million shares were traded on Tuesday worth around Rs9.47 billion.

Winners & losers

The top advancers of the day were Reliance Insurance Company Limited (RICL) which saw share prices rise by Re1 (18.73%).

It was followed by Shaheen Insurance Company Limited (SHNI) which saw its share prices rise by Rs0.48 or around 15.38%.

Nazir Cotton Mills Limited (NCML) - a defaulter - saw 10,000 shares traded during the day with its price rising by Rs0.70 or around 14.58% compared to the previous day.

Amongst those with the biggest declines during the day were Oilboy Energy (R) (OBOYR1), which saw its price fall by Rs0.18 to Rs1.76, a change of 9.28%.

Hala Enterprises Limited (HAEL) saw its share price dip by Rs0.85 to Rs8.90, down by 8.72%.

Askari Life Assurance Company Limited (ALAC) saw its share prices drop by nearly half a rupee or 7.55% to Rs6.

Pakistan Stock Exchange

PSX

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div