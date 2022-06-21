Stocks jump 750 points over IMF news

Even as the country waits with bated breath on news about the resumption of a loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it seems that investor confidence has returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PsX), which jumped a whopping 750 points on Tuesday.

The index started the day below the 42,000 points psychological barrier at 41,776.98 points.

However, the first session saw only modest gains and even a few losses as the index briefly dipped to 41,745.27 points.

But in the second half of the day, the index started a sharp climb as it sped past the 42,000 point barrier to rise uninterrupted until reaching a day high of 42,568.87 points.

The index then levelled off to close the day at 42,525.95 points, up 748.97 points from the previous day’s close, a gain of 1.79%.

Around 300 million shares were traded on Tuesday worth around Rs9.47 billion.

Winners & losers

The top advancers of the day were Reliance Insurance Company Limited (RICL) which saw share prices rise by Re1 (18.73%).

It was followed by Shaheen Insurance Company Limited (SHNI) which saw its share prices rise by Rs0.48 or around 15.38%.

Nazir Cotton Mills Limited (NCML) - a defaulter - saw 10,000 shares traded during the day with its price rising by Rs0.70 or around 14.58% compared to the previous day.

Amongst those with the biggest declines during the day were Oilboy Energy (R) (OBOYR1), which saw its price fall by Rs0.18 to Rs1.76, a change of 9.28%.

Hala Enterprises Limited (HAEL) saw its share price dip by Rs0.85 to Rs8.90, down by 8.72%.

Askari Life Assurance Company Limited (ALAC) saw its share prices drop by nearly half a rupee or 7.55% to Rs6.