‘She lives in hearts and minds’: politicians pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her birthday

The 69th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is being observed today.

The party has organized a public gathering in this regard. Leaders and workers are converging at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto to pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto.

Benazir Bhutto was not only the first female prime minister of Pakistan but she was also the first woman from the Muslim World to be elected as the head of the government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of Benazir Bhutto, penned down a beautiful note expressing his love for his mother. Bilawal also shared childhood photos.

He wrote, “On the longest day of the year, we remember Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on what would have been her 69th Birthday. She fought for over 30 years for the restoration of democracy, economic emancipation of the poor, and for the peaceful message of Islam.”

Along with a heartfelt note, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his grief and sorrow saying that terrorists, dictators & cowards have assassinated her. But, she lives on in the hearts and minds of the people of her country and across the world.

Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid rich tribute to former prime minister.

He said “I pay my rich tribute to Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto on her 69th birthday. Our democracy is poorer without her and the void left by her martyrdom will never be filled. She fearlessly and staunchly advocated the causes she believed in. May Allah rest her soul in peace”

Benazir Bhutto, was Pakistan’s first female prime minister and the head of the Pakistan People’s Party founded by her father.

She remained Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996. She returned to Pakistan only in 2007 despite threats to her life.

The former PM survived an assassination attempt in Karachi when she arrived in Pakistan on October 18, 2007. Two explosions occurred shortly after she had landed and left Jinnah International Airport returning from her exile. Although she was not injured, but the explosions, later found to be a suicide-bomb attack, killed 139 people and injured at least 450.

She could not survive the second attempt on her life when she was attacked by outside Liaqat Bagh on December 27, 2007.