Hypocrite much? Adnan Siddiqui refuses to attend event with Indian artists

Adnan Siddiqui has been making headlines lately for a number of views, and this time around, he’s vowed to not attend any event with Indian artists.

Taking to Twitter, Adnan Siddiqui shared that he was invited to attend an event which would also see several Indian celebrities, however, he will not be attending it.

He wrote: “In solidarity with countless Muslims around the world, I won’t be attending APPNA event in US where some Indian artists are invited too. Nothing against the artistes but my conscience doesn’t allow me to overlook the humiliation of revered Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Indian leaders.”

Adnan Siddiqui clarified that he was not taking this step against the artistes, but was doing so because he does not support the Indian leaders’ who spoke harsh words against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

It must be noted that Adnan Siddiqui has worked with Indian actors in the past. The actor was seen opposite late Sridevi in 2017’s Mom which also starred Sajal Aly. Prior to that, he also starred in A Mighty Heart with Irrfan Khan.