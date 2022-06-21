Bid to smuggle rare Gecko Leopard Lizards worth Rs200m foiled

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has foiled a bid to smuggle rare Gecko Leopard Lizard from Havelian Tehsil of Abbotabad District on Tuesday morning.

The two suspects involved in the smuggling were also apprehended during the snap checking by the staffers of KP Wildlife Department, DFO Wildlife Manshera District Syed Taimoor Ali Shah said.

A Suzuki van was stopped at Data Toll Plaza in Mansehra. Upon checking, 15 lizards, hidden in a water bucket for transportation, were recovered from the vehicle.

The suspects who belonged to Abbottabad and Haripur districts have been booked under Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.

They confessed that they wanted to smuggle the reptiles abroad, added the official. The suspects said that they had captured the lizards from the mountains of Havelian and Abbottabad.

In the black market, the lizards are worth over Rs200 million. These reptiles are used in local medicines.