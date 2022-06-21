Real Madrid’s ideal starting XI for 2022-23 season

Real Madrid had a memorable 2021-22 season as they enjoyed great success on domestic and European level.

The Los Blancos were comfortably the best team in La Liga and ended up winning the title by a significant margin of 13 points.

On the European front, the Whites made some stunning comebacks during the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League which culminated with their win against Liverpool in the final.

However, come next season, Real Madrid would have to be on top of their game once again in order to maintain their dominance in the world of football.

Real Madrid have already made couple of key signings to strengthen their squad for next season, with the arrival of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

Defense

One of the main reasons behind Real Madrid’s success last season was the sturdy defending of its backline.

During next season, apart from their usual defenders, Madrid will also have the services of Rudiger who brings a wealth of experience and a fine-tuned technical skillset which includes good ball-playing ability.

However, Rudiger’s presence could mean that David Alaba could be slotted in the left-back role, instead of pairing up with Eder Militao in the centre of the defense. Alaba would be a seamless fit on the left because of his ability to put in good crosses while also being solid at the back.

Although, this could mean fewer chances for Ferland Mendy who was Real Madrid’s left-back last season. Mendy put in some crucial performances during his side’s campaign last season but he is not as good as Alaba when it comes to two-way presence on the left flank.

The seasoned campaigner Dani Carvajal is likely to start in the right-back position. However, Real Madrid should sign a back-up for the 30-year-old as they are thin in that area at the moment.

Midfield

Real Madrid arguably have the best midfield in the world for the past few years in the shape of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro. Despite aging, the trio is also likely to be one of the first names in the starting Xi barring a major dip in form or injury.

However, the Spanish giants have also secured the future of their midfield with youngsters Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde already having a major say in their side’s victories.

The Los Blancos further strengthened their midfield with the arrival of versatile French midfielder Tchouameni from AS Monaco, who is one of the most talented players in the world at the moment.

Real Madrid could also induct talented Castilla midfielder Antonio Blanco in the squad in case they require more depth in that area.

Attack

It goes without saying that Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior will start bulk of the games for Real Madrid next season, bearing in mind their prolific run in front of goal in the last campaign.

In all competitions, Benzema notched up 44 goals and 15 assists meanwhile Vinicius accumulated 22 goals and 20 assists last season.

After he etched his name in Real Madrid folklore, with his two crucial goals against Manchester City in the UCL last season, Rodrygo will be in line for more minutes next season especially if he continues to perform on a consistent level.

However, Real Madrid will need to sign more players for their right-wing and striker role because it seems likely that Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic and Mariano will leave before the start of new season.

Although, on the left-wing they have luxury of possessing a player like Eden Hazard who has a point to prove next season. The Belgium international has not been able to make a mark ever since his arrival from Chelsea in 2019 but he will be looking to turn things around during the 2022-23 campaign.