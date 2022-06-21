Did Minal Khan steal Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story?

Minal Khan boasts a following of over 9 million on Instagram, and Kylie Jenner has over 350 million.

Recently, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her fruit platter which she was served on her airline, Kylie Air. The photo also included a coaster or napkin that read Kylie Air.

SOURCE: Instagram-Kylie Jenner

But hours later, Pakistan’s Minal Khan shared the same photo on her Instagram story.

While the actress did not share any text on it, she did crop out the coaster/napkins which said Kylie Air.

SOURCE: Instagram-Minal Khan

Not only that but Minal Khan had also cropped out Kylie Jenner’s name from her Instagram story.

Many others were quick to notice the same.

While the actress hasn’t really claimed the photo to be hers, it would have been ethical if she had not cropped Kylie Jenner’s name out of it.