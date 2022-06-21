Several websites display ‘500 Internal Server Error’ as Cloudflare faces outage

Thousands of websites across several regions became inaccessible to the internet users on Tuesday morning due to an outage in the Cloudflare system.

The Cloudflare service, which handles servers of a range of websites, was hit and websites faced issues opening earlier on Tuesday.

The websites displayed a “500 Internal Server Error” for the users who tried opening them during the outage until the issue was fixed.

The popular websites like Discord, Canva, Shopify, Grindr, Udemy, Splunk, Quora, and numerous others were knocked down.

Cloudflare quickly took to its Twitter account and acknowledged the outage as well as shared that they were working to fix the issue.

A couple of hours later of this tweet, the issue was resolved, and all websites have been functioning properly.