Deadlock persists as Balochistan awaits provincial budget

A cloud continues to hang over the presentation of the provincial budget with a deadlock in the provincial cabinet over adding new development schemes in a deficit but ‘people friendly’ budget.

The provincial government, which has already twice rescheduled the presentation of the budget, remains deadlocked over development schemes in the approximately Rs517 billion budget.

Budget on time?

The newly appointed Balochistan Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran affirmed that the provincial budget will be presented today.

He added that a meeting of the provincial cabinet had been summoned later this afternoon to deliberate on and pass the proposed budget.

Khetran further indicated that the upcoming budget will be one of deficit but will be “people-friendly”.

Deadlock

Sources in the government with knowledge of developments inside the cabinet suggested that there remains a deadlock over some development schemes.

As a result of the deadlock, the budget books have not been finalized thus far and there is a fear that the session could be postponed once more.

Heightened security

To ensure security and disperse any protesters, the city’s administration has deployed additional contingents of police around the provincial assembly building.

Police officials equipped with riot gear have also been deputed to deal with any protest that emerges.

Moreover, to prevent any rioting inside the assembly, the assembly secretariat has restricted entry for private guards of lawmakers as well as any guests.

Private media has also been barred from live coverage of the budget session from inside the house. Only government-owned media will be allowed to cover the event live.

Twice delayed

The session to present the provincial budget has been twice delayed already.

Earlier on Monday, SAMAA TV reported that a letter had been sent by the chief minister to the acting governor, asking him to reschedule the budget session.

Subsequently, a revised schedule for the budget session was issued in which the session was scheduled for 4 pm on Tuesday, June 21.

This was the second time that the session has been postponed.

Earlier, the acting governor had summoned a session of the Balochistan Assembly for Friday, June 17 for the government to present the budget.

However, the government rescheduled the session for Monday.

Meanwhile, the provincial government also replaced Noor Muhammad Damar as the finance minister, appointing Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran as the new finance minister to present the budget.