SC dismisses PTI petition against ECP’s Sindh LG polls decision

Supreme Court of Pakistan dismissed on Tuesday a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to issue an order to annul the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to hold local bodies election in Sindh without implementing the top court’s verdict.

The court asked the PTI to approach the Sindh High Court for the redressal of its grievances.

PTI had approached the apex court for the cancellation of the notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the local bodies elections in Sindh.

The ECP had announced that the first phase of local bodies elections in Sindh will take place on June 26. According to the electoral body, the first phase will cover 14 districts of Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions.

The second phase of LG elections covering rest of the province including Karachi and Hyderabad will take place on July 24.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan announcing the verdict on June 16 noted, “On perusal of the petition as well as the reliefs sought, I am of the view that the said reliefs can also be sought from the High Court.”

The order further reads, “Further, in case, the judgements of this court are not being implemented, the High Court is the competent forum to seek implementation of such judgements.”

The judgement also cited article 199 of the constitution as grounds for the verdict.

Thereby, the apex court upheld the objections of the SC registrar and dismissed PTI’s petition seeking judgement on LG elections in Sindh.

Justice Ihsan ruled that the objections of the Registrar’s Office were valid on the application of Article 184-III.