Aamir Liaquat’s first wife obtains court order for exhumation, to file appeal

Following constitution of a medical board to implement exhumation orders of Aamir Liaquat’s body for postmortem, the deceased’s first wife, Bushra Iqbal, on Tuesday obtained a copy of the court decision.

Reacting to the court’s order, Liaquat’s first wife expressed her displeasure and said the process was against the injunctions of Islamic Shariah.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Dr Bushara Iqbal asked Liaquat’s fans if they are in favor of his postmortem. “[The] fans of deceased Aamir Liaquat were in favor of the pain his soul would be subjected to during the postmortem? They want to inflict pain on his soul for their satisfaction. This reproachful act is not permitted in Sharia Muttahira,” she tweeted.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Irfan ul Haque, Aamir Liaquat’s first wife today reached the Karachi court and obtained a copy of the order by a Karachi judicial magistrate.

Sources said that the copy has been obtained to examine the verdict following which an appeal would be filed against the decision.

The Sindh government on Monday formed a medical board to exhume the dead body and conduct a postmortem of the deceased.

This was after a court order earlier in the day in which the authorities were directed to fix a date for the exhumation of Liaquat’s body for carrying out postmortem.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Health Department, the “exhumation board” will exhume the body and conduct a postmortem on June 23, Thursday.