Pakistan’s Nosheen Ali wins AIPS Book Prize

Nosheen Ali from Pakistan has just won the AIPS Book Prize, she announced on Twitter.

She wrote: “Very grateful and honored. Thank you to the American Institute of Pakistan Studies for the 2022 AIPS Book Prize. And for a really wonderful accompanying statement.”

Nosheen Ali also tweeted the kind words that the American Institute of Pakistan Studies has for her.

It read: “The committee found Ali’s book a superb ethnography of the nation-state. It advance how the field think about the War on Terror, and how citizens in Gilgit-Baltistan negotiate and respond to the unique political economy created by the US and Pakistan in the borderlands.”

About AIPS

The American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS), established in 1973, is a bi-national research and educational organization with a mission to promote academic study of Pakistan in the US and to encourage scholarly exchange between the US and Pakistan. To fulfill this mission, AIPS provides research fellowships to American researchers, administers lectureships, and sponsors academic conferences.