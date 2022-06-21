PM Shehbaz blames violations by PTI as ‘obstacle’ in new pact with IMF

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the PTI government did not increase the fuel prices despite the record rise in oil prices in the global market and violations by the previous government are a hindrance in securing a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing the reporters with other cabinet members after the meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad, the prime minister said the coalition government raised fuel prices with a “heavy heart”.

He said that the rich people will be taxed and the poor will get relief in the new budget, adding that they have embraced the responsibility during the ‘crucial times’. The premier hoped that the rich people will back the government openhearted on the taxes.

PM Shehbaz said the coalition government is ready to take ‘bold decisions’ if required in the future.

He said the government is rolling out a monthly stipend of Rs2,000 to millions of families in the underprivileged class to offset the price hike.

He said that the nation will witness a ‘good time’ after a difficult period as the government would grind away for it.

PM Shehbaz reiterated that the PTI government violated the commitments with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while terming those violations as the stumbling block in securing a deal with the global lender.

Remdesivir price slashed

After the spike in the Covid-19 positivity rate, the government has slashed the price of Remdesivir injection which is considered a vital drug in the treatment of the pandemic disease.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel confirmed that the federal cabinet has approved a reduction in the price of 100 milligrams of Remdesivir injection.

He said that the injection will now cost Rs1,892 instead of Rs2,300, a cut of Rs408.

Cabinet meeting

The federal cabinet met Tuesday to discuss a seven-point agenda related to the current political and economic challenges faced by Pakistan, SAMAA TV has reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting at the PM office.

The agenda of the meeting included discussion on the European Union’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) scheme, an appeal under the Trade Organization Act, issues related to issuance of local and international Sukuk bonds and matters pertaining to visa policy.

The retail price of 100mg injection of Remdesivir drug was also reviewed during the meeting.

Moreover, the federal cabinet also reviewed economic issues and consulted regarding the impact of fuel price hike on the economy.

The meeting also deliberated on the current volatile political scenario in the country.