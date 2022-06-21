Videos » Super Over Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt - Dr. Arooba & Rafaqat Ali Khan - PROMO - SAMAA TV Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt - Dr. Arooba & Rafaqat Ali Khan - PROMO - SAMAA TV Jun 21, 2022 Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt - Dr. Arooba & Rafaqat Ali Khan - PROMO - SAMAA TV Recommended Miftah says IMF deal expected within days, confirms partial rollback of tax relief Tuba Anwar responds to court order on Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem Several websites display ‘500 Internal Server Error’ as Cloudflare faces outage Related Stories ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ WATCH: Tourist couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Most Popular Real Madrid interested in signing Manchester City’s generational talent FC Barcelona believe their young star made a ‘big mistake’ Liverpool interested in signing Real Madrid’s talented winger