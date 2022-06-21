Tuba Anwar responds to court order on Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

Popular televangelist Aamir Liaquat passed away on June 9 sending shock waves across the world.

Upon his passing, the cause of death was not revealed. Aamir Liaquat’s children did not approve of conducting a postmortem of their late father and went ahead with the burial on June 10.

However, upon insistence from a local citizen, the judicial magistrate at a Karachi city court passed an order on June 18 that Aamir Liaquat’s body be exhumed and taken for a postmortem.

Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife, Tuba Anwar has now responded to the order calling it “distressful” for his loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “If the authorities deemed to perform a postmortem examination of Aamir Liaquat, perhaps it would’ve been better to do so on the day of his passing.”

She added: “To exhume his mortal remains, for a postmortem examination more than a week after his departure, is extremely distressful for those grieving this loss. However I trust in Allah’s Will. I believe Allah is the best disposer of our affairs. May Allah make this easy for the deceased and the acquaintances.”

Earlier, Bushra Iqbal also expressed her concern over the postmortem. She had said: “[The] fans of deceased Aamir Liaquat are in favor of the pain his soul would be subjected to during the postmortem? They want to inflict pain on his soul for their satisfaction. This reproachful act is not permitted in Sharia Muttahira.”

She added that the civil surgeon’s external examination report found no signs of bruises, fractures, injuries or violence. “From this point of view as well a postmortem would be purposeless,” she added.