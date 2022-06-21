Rupee continues to slide against dollar, interbank closes at Rs211.48

The rupee continued its free-fall against the dollar as the greenback closed at Rs211.48 in the interbank market on Tuesday, having traded above Rs212 during the day.

In the open market, the dollar maintained its upward trend and was traded for as high as Rs215 for the first time in the country’s history.

The dollar became dearer by a whopping Rs1.52 in the interbank market Tuesday as the government awaits word on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) resuming its extended fund deal.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar closed at Rs211.48 in the interbank on Tuesday.

This was down 0.72% from Rs209.96 at which the market had closed the previous day.

Since the new Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led coalition government took over in April, the rupee has lost around Rs30 in value.

Currency dealers have said that as soon as the IMF announces that it is resuming the $6 billion loan program for Pakistan the value of the US dollar will drop by Rs5.

Forex Association Pakistan Chairman Malik Bostan has said that as soon as the IMF announces the revival of the loan program, there will be a correction in the price of the US dollar. He hinted that the current increase in the value of the dollar was down to the speculation and uncertainty over the IMF deal.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday told reporters in Islamabad that the country is expected to conclude an agreement with the Fund within ‘a day or two’.