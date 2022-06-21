Torrential rains trigger landslides, urban flooding in parts of KP, GB

Torrential rains in different parts of the country have caused landslides and urban flooding.

Routes to Gilgit and Skardu have been blocked due to floods and landslides caused by yesterday’s heavy rain while intermittent rain continues to lash the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had issued an alert stating that a strong westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist till Wednesday.

Heavy downpours may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore. Windstorms may damage vulnerable structures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Heavy falls may also generate flash flooding in local Nullahs/Rivers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Northeast Balochistan.

On Tuesday, more rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Sindh and northeast Balochistan.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and a few hailstorms may also occur at scattered places during the forecast period.

Punjab

The rains that started last night in Lahore have been continuing intermittently, leaving roads inundated. Due to the submerged roads, the traffic was clogged for hours. Electricity was also suspended in several areas.

12mm rainfall was recorded in Gulberg, Nishtar Town 10mm, and Chowk Nakhuda 9mm.

Rain in Sahiwal, Vehari, Lodhran, Jhang, Fort Abbas, Arifwala, Gojra, Pakpattan, and other areas of southern Punjab made the weather chillier.

Sindh

The rainfall recorded in Sukkur 82 mm, Rohri 34, Jacobabad 14, Khairpur 03 and Larkana 01.

Govt orders authorities to take precautionary measures

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, on the other hand, has warned about the upcoming monsoon season. She urged the national and provincial disaster management authorities and relevant local authorities to take all-out precautionary measures to cope with the possible disastrous impacts of the expected monsoon rains.

“Pakistan will experience monsoon rains until at least August 2022, during which period the rainfall is expected to be above normal over Punjab and Sindh.”

She further warned the country will be a part of a global La Niña weather pattern which refers to the large-scale cooling of the ocean surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

The early onset of Monsoons after a debilitating heat wave across South Asia has already wreaked havoc in parts of India and Bangladesh. All forecasts predict that there will be an overall tendency for above-normal rains over the country during the forecast period.