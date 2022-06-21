Travelling between Lahore, Karachi to cost more as Pakistan Railways jacks up fares

The increase in fares of freight and passenger trains announced by Pakistan Railways (PR) on June 18 is coming into effect from today.

Railways Department officials have blamed the fuel price hike for the increased tariff.

According to the notification issued by the PR, the fare of the passenger trains has been increased by 5% and that of freight trains by 10%.

The economy class ticket of Karachi Express for its Lahore to Karachi route has gone up to Rs2,350, while the fare of AC Lower ticket has gone up to Rs4,300.

Moreover, the fare for AC Business Class has gone up to Rs6,000 and for AC Sleeper to Rs8,400 for the same route.

Similarly, the new Lahore to Quetta fare for the economy class of Jaffar Express has been fixed at Rs1,850, Lower AC for Rs3,950, and AC Business Class for Rs4,250, and AC Sleeper for Rs6,200.

Fares for other passenger trains have also been increased.

The notification also stated that “a revised goods rates table showing calculated rate per ton up to 5,000 kilometers” for 74 commodity categories is being prepared.