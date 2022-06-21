Fahad Mustafa feels his daughter should learn Sindhi instead of Korean

Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and promoting it with full force.

Recently, the lead pair appeared on Gupshup with Fuchsia wherein they spoke about their upcoming film, time on the set and much more.

One part of their conversation also touched up on the K-pop band, BTS. Fahad Mustafa shared that his 11-year-old daughter is a huge BTS fan and has, in fact, started to converse in Korean because of it.

Upon interrogation by the interviewer if he listens to BTS too and if he knows his daughter’s BTS song, the actor shared that neither does he listen, nor does he know what her favourite song is.

Fahad Mustafa stressed: “She speaks Korean. What is wrong with people? She should speak Sindhi instead.”

Since the interview, many have been calling out Fahad Mustafa for “not being appreciative” that his daughter is trying to learn a new language. Others came to defend him.

Here’s how some reacted to the actor’s statements:

While Fahad Mustafa did not comment on the reaction to his comment, the actor posted a photo on his social media with a cryptic caption that read “unbothered” - and maybe that’s exactly how he feels about the current situation.