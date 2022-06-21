HSY explores buy-now-pay-later plans for bridalwear

Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen - the man behind popular fashion label, HSY has promised his potential customers that he will not be increasing the prices of his bridalwear.

Taking to Instagram, HSY shared: “We consider our customers our family, who have helped us get to where we are today. As a way of giving back, we have decided not to raise our prices despite the tough times that we as a nation have been faced with. With prices going up day after day, the one thing you won’t have to worry about is wardrobe preps for the wedding season!”

And that’s not all. He added: “To add a little something extra, we are also considering providing payment plans to accommodate you in any way that we can. Come visit us, talk to us and let us take care of your style needs.”

While many appreciated HSY’s gesture, others called it out because not many are able to afford his bridalwear anyway. Here’s what some people had to say: