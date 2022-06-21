Peoples Bus Service in Karachi, Dollar rises, Covid-19 updates

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, June 21, 2022:

Sindh Government is all set to launch the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi and Larkana from today. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate the bus service in both cities.

Over 140 buses have been procured for the service, out of which 130 will be operated in Karachi and 10 in Larkana in the first phase.

The Peoples Bus Service is a separate project from the network of Bus Rapid Transit lines.

The 69th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is being observed today.

In this connection, PPP Chief and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with other party leaders will attend the cake-cutting ceremony at Municipal Stadium Larkana.

The party has organized a public gathering in this regard, however, leaders and workers are converging at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto to pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto.

Benazir Bhutto was not only the first female prime minister of Pakistan but she was also the first woman prime minister from the Muslim World.

Uncertainty over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund program and dwindling foreign exchange reserves continued to put pressure on the rupee while the US dollar continued its steady climb and make new records, closing at Rs209.96 in the interbank on Monday.

The State Bank in its market data on Monday said that the US dollar closed at Rs209.96 on Monday, after having climbed to as high as Rs210.19 during the day, setting a new record for the rupee’s value.

In the past 14 weeks, the dollar has cumulatively gained Rs28 in value.

The coronavirus pandemic situation is getting alarming in Karachi where the Covid-19 positivity rate has surpassed 5%.

The majority of cases have been reported from the East and South districts of Karachi. The authorities have declared the areas Covid-19 hotspots.

Following the surge in coronavirus cases, the Sindh Health Department has issued a notification directing the authorities to increase the rapid coronavirus testing service at all entry and exit points of the city.

The government has requested the public to get the booster shot of Covid-19 vaccines to help curb the spread of the virus. Read details

The Sindh government has formed a medical board to exhume the dead body and conduct a postmortem of deceased Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and television host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

According to notification issued by the Sindh Health Department, the “exhumation board” will exhume the body and conduct a postmortem on June 23, Thursday.

“…for carrying out order of XXTH-Judicial Magistrate East, Karachi, dated 18.06.2022, regarding exhumation of the dead body of deceased Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, to ascertain the cause of death, an Exhumation Board has been constituted,” the notification reads.

Miftah says IMF deal expected within days, confirms partial rollback of tax relief

If the middle class had anything to celebrate in the federal budget proposals for the next fiscal year 2022-23, it was the tax relief offered to the salaries class earning less than Rs100,000 per month. But the federal government has now decided to reverse the measure under sustained pressure from the International Monetary Fund, SAMAA TV reported on Monday.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail confirmed the partial rollback of the measure but said that the exemption for people earning up to Rs100,000 per month or Rs1.2 million per annum would not be withdrawn.

The Finance minister also said that a deal between the IMF and Pakistan is expected within ‘a day or two.’ Read more.