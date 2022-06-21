Red AC buses to ply on Karachi roads as Peoples Bus Service starts today

Karachi’s public transport system – if it can be called a system – is in shambles. Derelict buses, as old as grandfathers of this city, thousands vying for a seat that can’t even fit a middle-size man, and a ticking time bomb – retrofitted with CNG cylinders – ready to kill more people than they transport.

The buses are plying on the roads without maintenance, while the only thing about them that changes is the “Model No” painted at the back which is updated every year. Talk about papering over the cracks, this is “papering over gorges”.

But like every other basic utility, the residents of Karachi have accepted this system as their fate. Whenever they are disillusioned with the status quo, they reminisce the good old days with Karachi Circular Railways and buses that cover every nook and corner of the cities.

However, it appears that God might have decided to choose the residents of this city as His favored beings.

The Sindh government – after a decade-long rule and countless dates – has finally decided to bless the resident with a dignified mode of transportation.

When the commuters would arrive on bus stop on Tuesday for their daily trip to work or school, they’d be surprised to see red air-conditioned buses plying on the road. They won’t be dreaming. Out of six proposed routes of the much-hyped “Peoples Bus Service,” one would become operational from June 20.

The government plans to run 240 buses on six different routes. 250 buses have already arrived from China and successfully completed the test run earlier this month. The remaining 10 buses would ply in Larkana.

Now, the government is formally launching the service with 20 buses on a single route, said Regional Transport Authority, Karachi Secretary Nazar Shahani.

He said the buses would go from Model Colony, Malir Cantt to tower via Shahrah-e-Faisal, Awami Markaz, Regent Plaza, Jinnah Hospital, Cantt Station, Zainab Market, Regal and Arambagh.

Shahani added eight shades would be installed along the route that would serve as bus stops. However, according to Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), 38 stops are planned along the route.

No fares have been decided yet and the service would be provided free of const initially, he said.

The routes

According to the route plans published by SMTA the buses will run along the following routes:

Route 1 (29.5km): Model Colony, Malir Halt Nata Khan bridge, Drig road, PAF Base, Laal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC Bridge, Regent Plaza, Jinnah Hospital, Cantt Station, Metropole, Regal Chowk and Aram Bagh, Tower.

Route 2 (32.9km): North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Morr, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, NIPA, Johar Morr, Central Ordinance Depot, Drigh Road Station, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi and Landhi Road, Indus Hospital.

Route 3: (33km): Nagan Chowrangi, Anda Morr, North Nazimabad Town, KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Town, Liaquatabad Number 10, Essa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road, KPT Interchange and Shan Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi.

Route 4: (25.9km): New Karachi, Karachi University Link Road, Motorway M-9, Al-Asif Square, Ayesha Manzil, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad Number 10, Lalu Khait, Guru Mandir, Society Chowrangi, Empress Market, Sindh High Court, Arts Council, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Tower, Dockyard.

Route 5 (28.2km): Surjani Town, New Karachi, Shafiq Morr, KMDC, Ziauddin Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Musa Colony, Manghopir, SITE Area, Gulbai, PAF Base Masroor.

Route 6 (29.6km): Gulshan-e-Bihar, Orangi Town, Orangi Town, Banaras, Paposh Nagar, SITE Area, Golimar, Garden, PIB Colony, Jail Chowrangi, Bahadurabad, Baloch Colony, Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony, DHA Phase I, KPT Interchange Shan Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi.

Route 7 (28.9km): Mausamiyat, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, FB Area, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town, Qaddafi Colony, Baldia Town.

Expansion

The Sindh government has plans to further expand the service within Karachi and other cities. A total of Rs4b have been alloacted in the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2022/23 announced earlier this month.