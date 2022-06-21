‘Last-minute technical glitches, moonson rains’ delay launch of Peoples Bus Service

The wait for Karachi’s resident to travel in a dignified mode of transport continues as the launch the much-awaited Peoples Bus Service has been delayed.

The bus service was supposed to start Tuesday, but “last-minute technical glitches’’ and expected monsoon rains ‘rained over the parade’ of the commuters.

Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) has said that launch has been delayed to fix the glitches. However, it didn’t give a new date for the launch.

“Bus operations have been postponed for a few days. Soon, we will update our well-wishers on this aspect,” SMTA said in a tweet.

Earlier, the SMTA announced that the service would be launched on June 21.

However, Regional Transport Authority, Karachi Secretary Nazar Shahani told SAMAA Digital that initially, only a single route, out of the six, will be made operational and 20 buses would ply on the route.

He said the buses would go from Model Colony near Malir Cantt to Tower via Shahrah-e-Faisal, Awami Markaz, Regent Plaza, Jinnah Hospital, Cantt Station, Zainab Market, Regal and Arambagh.

Shahani added eight shades would be installed along the route that would serve as bus stops. However, according to SMTA, 38 stops are planned along the route.

The project

Karachi’s public transport system – if it can be called a system – is in shambles. Derelict buses, as old as grandfathers of this city, thousands vying for a seat that can’t even fit a middle-size man, and a ticking time bomb – retrofitted with CNG cylinders – ready to kill more people than they transport.

The buses are plying on the roads without maintenance, while the only thing about them that changes is the “Model No” painted at the back which is updated every year. Talk about papering over the cracks, this is “papering over gorges”.

But like every other basic utility, the residents of Karachi have accepted this system as their fate. Whenever they are disillusioned with the status quo, they reminisce the good old days with Karachi Circular Railways and buses that cover every nook and corner of the cities.

However, it appears that God might have decided to choose the residents of this city as His favored beings.

The Sindh government – after a decade-long rule and countless dates – has finally decided to bless the resident with a dignified mode of transportation.

The government plans to run 240 buses on six different routes. 250 buses have already arrived from China and successfully completed the test run earlier this month. The remaining 10 buses would ply in Larkana.

No fares have been decided yet and the service would be provided free of cost initially, according to Shahani.

The routes

According to the route plans published by SMTA the buses will run along the following routes:

Route 1 (29.5km): Model Colony, Malir Halt Nata Khan bridge, Drig road, PAF Base, Laal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC Bridge, Regent Plaza, Jinnah Hospital, Cantt Station, Metropole, Regal Chowk and Aram Bagh, Tower.

Route 2 (32.9km): North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Morr, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, NIPA, Johar Morr, Central Ordinance Depot, Drigh Road Station, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi and Landhi Road, Indus Hospital.

Route 3: (33km): Nagan Chowrangi, Anda Morr, North Nazimabad Town, KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Town, Liaquatabad Number 10, Essa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road, KPT Interchange and Shan Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi.

Route 4: (25.9km): New Karachi, Karachi University Link Road, Motorway M-9, Al-Asif Square, Ayesha Manzil, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad Number 10, Lalu Khait, Guru Mandir, Society Chowrangi, Empress Market, Sindh High Court, Arts Council, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Tower, Dockyard.

Route 5 (28.2km): Surjani Town, New Karachi, Shafiq Morr, KMDC, Ziauddin Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Musa Colony, Manghopir, SITE Area, Gulbai, PAF Base Masroor.

Route 6 (29.6km): Gulshan-e-Bihar, Orangi Town, Orangi Town, Banaras, Paposh Nagar, SITE Area, Golimar, Garden, PIB Colony, Jail Chowrangi, Bahadurabad, Baloch Colony, Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony, DHA Phase I, KPT Interchange Shan Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi.

Route 7 (28.9km): Mausamiyat, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, FB Area, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town, Qaddafi Colony, Baldia Town.

Expansion

The Sindh government has plans to further expand the service within Karachi and other cities. A total of Rs4b have been alloacted in the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2022/23 announced earlier this month.