Pakistan finds cement market in the US as exports to Afghanistan, Bangladesh fall

Pakistan has found a new market for its cement exports in the United State as exports to Afghanistan and Bangladesh fell in the first ten months of the current fiscal year, while exports to Sri Lanka have registered a drop since April.

The DG Khan Cement Company, also known as DG Cement, announced on Monday that it has won a contract to supply 0.6 million metric tons of cement per annum to an American group and if everything goes as expected the volume could double soon.

DG Khan Cement Director-Marketing Fared Fazal, KPT Chairman Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi and others held a press conference at a Karachi hotel.

They said the United States has emerged as a new market for Pakistani cement exports.

Fazal said that it was the first time in history that a Pakistani company was exporting construction material to the United State and the first consignment was already being shipped from Karachi port as they spoke.

Pakistani cement will arrive in Houston in 42 days, he said adding that all the procedures had been duly followed for the export.

Fazal said that India and Bangladesh were two major importers of Pakistani cement in the past but India has almost suspended the imports due to political tensions.

The United States is the largest cement importer in the world and increased exports to the country could help Pakistan to mitigate the balance of payment crisis, he said.

KPT Chairman Zaidi said that for the first time in history Pakistan would be exporting 50,000MT cement to the United State and it was a proud moment for the country.

DG Khan Cement is the first Pakistani company to enter the US market after President Biden announced a $6 trillion infrastructure development project to revamp all the mega structures in the country including freeways, bridges, and roads.

The announcement has pushed up the demand for construction materials in the country. Since American laws make it very difficult for companies to set up cement factories, the cement demand is met through imports from Mexico, Canada, Vietnam, and Turkey.

DG Khan Cement, which has production units in Dera Ghazi Khan, Kallar Kahar, and Hub has a production capacity between 25,000 tons per day or 7,500MT per annum.

Pakistani Cement exports

Afghanistan became one of the largest importers of Pakistani cement in past few years, but exports to the country dropped to $29 million in the first ten months of the current fiscal year (July-April) from $76.7 million in the same period the previous year.

Exports to Bangladesh also fell from $53.7 million to $36.38 million and to China from $13 million to $9.7 million.

Pakistan’s export of cement to Sri Lanka registered an overall increase to $75.3 million in the first ten months of the current fiscal year compared to $38.8 million in the same period the previous year. However, with Sri Lanka facing an unprecedented economic crisis, the exports registered a decline in April and May.

Pakistani exports to the UAE, Singapore, Qatar, and Madagascar have also increased.

Saudi Arabia cut its imports from $1.79 million to a mere $32,000 million.