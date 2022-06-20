Currency dealers: IMF program revival to lower US dollar value by Rs5

Currency dealers have said that as soon as the IMF announces resuming $6 billion loan program for Pakistan the value of the US dollar will drop by Rs5.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday told reporters in Islamabad that the country will conclude an agreement with the Fund within ‘a day or two’.

Chairman Forex Association Pakistan Malik Bostan welcomed his statement.

Bostan said that as soon as the IMF announces the revival of loan program the US dollar will shed its value by Rs5.

The greenback has constantly been rising and closed at Rs209.96 on Monday after gaining another Rs1.21.

The State Bank of Pakistan has told commercial banks to seek advance approval before opening Letter of Credit facilities for certain imports.

The measure has led to rumors in the market about short supply of the US dollar.

The central bank, however, said that the rumors were not true and there was no shortage of the US dollar in the market, SAMAA TV reported on Monday.

The talks between Pakistan and the IMF began soon after the current government took power, but made no headway.

Earlier this month the Fund expressed reservations over budgetary measures.

The finance minister on Monday expressed hope for the success of talks soon after SAMAA TVs’s Shakeel Ahmed reported that the government had agreed to roll back some of the tax relief measures it offered to the salaried class in the upcoming budget.