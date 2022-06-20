Pakistan’s first female MMA fighter Anita Karim looking for sponsors to fund surgery

Pakistan’s first female Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Anita Karim is looking for sponsors to fund her knee surgery.

Anita, who is also known as the ‘arm collector’, made the plea for help on her official Twitter account.

Call for sponsors to help towards my knee surgery! — Anita Karim (@karimanitamma) June 20, 2022

While talking to SAMAA Digital, Anita said that the cost of the treatment and other details will be shared in due course.

“We will find out about all the details regarding the treatment hopefully by this weekend and then will be able to share the details and update you,” the MMA star said.

The 25-year-old’s journey is an inspiration for women in Pakistan bearing in mind the criticism she faced for taking up the sport.

Despite facing a lot of difficulties, Anita overcame all the hurdles to make Pakistan proud at the international level.

She joined MMA at the age of 20 but only needed two months to get accustomed with the sport and step into the international circuit.

The Hunza-born has won three of the five fights, since making her debut in July 2018, she has featured in her career so far.

Earlier in June, Anita defeated Australia’s Uyen Ha with a unanimous decision at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Another one, Alhumdulillah 🇵🇰👊🏽♥️

All praises to the Almighty☝🏽and a big thank you to everyone who showed love and support 🙏🏽

Huge shoutout to my team @fairtexofficial for the knowledge and pushing me every single day to get better! #teamfightfortress #anitakarim pic.twitter.com/E4R2dlt1Y1 — Anita Karim (@karimanitamma) June 12, 2022

Previously, she has also registered victories against Estonia’s Marie Ruumet, 2020, and Indonesia’s Gita Suharsono, 2019, in ONE Warrior Series.

Anita is coached by her brother Uloomi Karim, who is also an MMA fighter with a 6-3 record. He is also the first ever Pakistani to win an International Pro Muay Thai Championship belt in 2020.