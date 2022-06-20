Haier celebrates Father’s Day

Fathers play an important role in their children’s lives; they not only contribute in a child’s emotional development but also provide them & families with a sense of physical and emotional safety. Fathers are affectionate and supportive of their children throughout every phase of life and significantly impact their children’s general sense of well-being and self-assurance.

This year, Haier Pakistan is celebrating Father’s Day to give all great fathers a tribute for their immense hard work and efforts they put forth for their families’ sustenance and fulfilment of their wishes. To appreciate fatherhood as well as the importance that all fathers play in our lives via generous acts and unconditional love, Haier is celebrating “Father’s Day” through a special digital campaign called #CelebratingDads.

Through the campaign, audience is encouraged to participate in a contest to win ‘Haier Air Fryer’ as a gift. Through this amazing concept people will take a trip down memory lane and will have to share either a memorable story of their father, a proud moment with their dad in the form of a picture or video, or will be asked to recreate a childhood photo with their dad to make them feel extra special this Father’s Day.

enter image description here

Not only this, but Haier is also offering amazing discounts on washing machines on 19th and 20th June 2022 to facilitate and provide ease to all fathers, as a token of appreciation and to make their day unforgettable, because after all, dads only deserve the best.

To be eligible for the competition’s criteria, audience is required to publicly post their pictures/videos/stories using the hashtags #HaierFathersDay and #CelebratingDads and will be tagging Haier’s official page. The best entry and the most liked post will be chosen by the Team Haier as the winner of the competition, and the winner will get a Haier Air Fryer.

Haier has always worked with an aim to make the brand more connected with the consumer base and in an attempt to do just that we chose to celebrate Father’s Day with our fans in a unique & touching way.

We hope that you continue to support Haier and we continue to cherish this bond for many years to come.

