Cheating rife, students share benches as mismanagement mars intermediate exams

Like the first examination on June 18, Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) failed to make adequate arrangements for the second examination of class XI and XII students on Monday.

At one of Karachi’s centres, shortage of furniture forced the students to share benches. While the BIEK, once again, failed to curb cheating and prevent the question paper from “getting out” before the exam.

The students of the Science group appeared in Mathematics paper. However, half an hour before the start of the exam at 9am, the paper got “leaked” and was circulating on WhatsApp.

The students of Commerce group were met with the same fate who appeared in the Principle of Commerce exam in the afternoon.

Despite a ban imposed by the BIEK on the use of mobile phones inside the examination centres, the question paper was leaked an hour before the exam started at 2pm.

In another example of gross mismanagement, students were compelled to share benches due to furniture shortage at one of the examinations centre.

The centre at Government Karachi College was alloted to more students that the centre’s capacity. The invigilators, with no other option left, asked two students to sit on a bench.

The BIEK has passed strict orders to seat one student each on the benches.

Students, agents belabour at board office

In a separate incident, irate students and agents belaboured at the board’s office in Nazimabad.

The students who don’t attend schools and go to private centres instead, give their admission form to the so-called agents outside the board office. These agents charge a fee and submit their forms in the board office.

Regular students, who attend schools, submit their forms through their respective schools. After the forms are submitted, the board issues admit card to students which is mandatory to sit in the examination.

However, on Monday, the students alleged that the agents charged them exorbitant fees but did not submit the forms. As a result, they were not timely issued the admit cards. The students feared their year-long effort would be wasted due to the agents’ apathy.

However, BIEK Chairman Saeed uz Zaman said that agents had no authority to collect the form and submit to the board. He claimed that the BIEK collected the form till the last day, June 17, and issued the admit cards.