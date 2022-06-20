Karan Johar’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo to screen in Indian court first

Karan Johar’s latest film JugJugg Jeeyo is in the news for all the wrong reasons, as the copyright row has led to its screening in an Indian court instead of the celebrated big screens across the country, reported India TV.

The filmmakers are facing trial for allegedly copying the storyline from an email sent by Vishal A. Singh, a silver screen playwright.

Last month, Vishal shared screenshots of the email he had sent to Karan’s production house.

The writer said he had shared excerpts of the story in 2020 and was hopeful about co-producing the film.

“Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them. And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar,” Vishal tweeted.

The Indian media outlet also reported that Ranchi court has asked the filmmakers to screen the film in the courtroom on June 24 to investigate copyright violations.

Reportedly, Vishal has also sought a sum of Rs10 million as compensation for the storyline.

Besides, the storyline row, the film has also suffered social media backlash for “illegally using” Pakistani singer Abrarul Haq’s song Nach Punjaban.

The singer had taken to social media to threaten legal action against the filmmakers.

“Song ‘Nach Punjaban’ has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action. #NachPunjaban,” Abrarulhaq had tweeted.

Later on, Karan Johar credited Abrarul Haq for Nach Punjaban song in his upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo.

The singer’s name has been credited at the bottom of a poster for the song, which was released a couple of hours ago, featuring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. The video has four million views so far.

This, however, was not enough to woo the singer who still adamant to file the suit in the court of law.