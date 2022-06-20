Pakistani students return to China after two years

The first batch of Pakistani students has left for China to resume their studies after an interval of over two years.

Over 5,800 Pakistani students had returned from China when the Covid-19 pandemic was first reported in 2020 but could not rejoin their universities after Beijing imposed travel restrictions.

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain saw off the first batch of students at the Islamabad Airport.

The minister congratulated the students on their return to China to complete their education. He said that it is the government’s duty to facilitate the youth in their pursuit of knowledge.

He acknowledged that the students have been facing difficulties for two years and had contacted HEC, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT).

He said that the Ministry of FE&PT took lead in this matter and approached the relevant Chinese authorities, PIA, and the Civil Aviation Authority to resolve this matter on an urgent basis.

Rana Tanveer said that in the first batch 105 students were returning and soon the rest will also be able to fly to China.

He acknowledged the efforts of Secretary Education Naheed. S Durani and ED HEC Shaista Sohail for their contribution toward the resolution of this issue.

Federal Minister said that a round of deliberations was held between all stakeholders including the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, MoFEPT, HEC and MoFA to address the issue of 5,832 students who provided their particulars online to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.