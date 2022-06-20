Hajj pilgrims tally in Saudi Arabia reaches 0.159m

As many as 159,000 pilgrims have arrived in Madinah until yesterday from several nationalities who arrived through air and land crossings to perform this year’s Hajj, a press release by Saudi Press Agency on Monday stated.

As per the release, the statistics on arriving and departing pilgrims in Madinah, issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, showed that 146,765 pilgrims have arrived through the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah since receiving the first Hajj flights till last night, while the land immigration center received 12,335 pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through land border crossings.

The statistics also revealed the nationalities of pilgrims staying in Madinah, showing that Indonesian pilgrims are the top residents of Madinah with 26,705, followed by Indians with 19,663, Bangladeshis with 8,672, Pakistanis with 7,747, and Iranians with 6,567 pilgrims.

Statistics showed that 63,077 pilgrims left Madinah over the past few days on their way to the Holy Sites in Makkah, where the number of pilgrims staying in Madinah until yesterday totaled 96,526 pilgrims from various nationalities.