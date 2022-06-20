Imran Khan: NAB amendment to hurt accountability process

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2022 would help the ‘crooks’ get another ‘NRO’.

The former prime minister used NRO as a derogatory term for politicians seeking flexibility in the law to pursue self-serving interests that undermine the due process of accountability.

Imran Khan tweeted on Monday, “Today is Black Day in Pak’s history when Imported government of crooks amended NAB law comes in[to effect] ending accountability.”

He said that with the amended NAB law, Pakistan is “heading towards destruction by removing white collar criminals from accountability.”

Former prime minister once again reiterated his stance that Pakistan’s economic and political system of Pakistan was “derailed through US-backed regime change conspiracy simply to give this cabal of crooks another NRO.”

He also lamented that the change of government was brought about at a time when the country’s economy had ‘stabilized’ and ‘was moving towards sustainable growth of 6%’.

The recently ousted prime minister blamed the new government for economic derailment and heightened inflation.

“Our Prophet PBUH had said societies are destroyed when the poor are jailed while the rich are not held accountable.”

The PTI lead also gave religious references to encourage accountability among the rich. He stressed that the NAB amendment would help the elite dodge accountability.

Imran Khan warned that the latest amendment in the NAB legislation would nip a hefty sum of Rs1,100 billion off the bureau’s jurisdiction.

The amount is 91.6% less than the current monetary amount under investigation by the bureau.

“Rs1,100b of the Rs1,200b that was being investigated by NAB will now be out of NAB’s jurisdiction, giving this criminal mafia their NRO2. History will neither forget nor forgive all those who were part of & enabled this conspiracy against Pakistan to succeed,” the former prime minister quoted on the microblogging site.

It is worth noting that the proposed amendment has clauses that restrict the media appearance of NAB officials, limits grounds for arrest, and proposes punishment for false accusations.