Oil tanker owners demand 100% increase in fares

The oil tankers owners have demanded a 100% increase in their fares for transporting petroleum products across the country.

The Oil Tankers and Contractor Association (OTCA), the body representing oil tanker owners, said on Monday and also issued a three-day ultimatum to the government.

In a statement, the OTCA said that its demands should be fulfilled within three days otherwise tanker owners would stop supplying furnace oil to power plants, and consequently power outages will increase in the country.

They said if the authorities fail to listen to them, they will give a call for a strike across the country.

The demand comes after the government increased petrol and diesel prices three times in as many weeks.

Ironically, any increase in the freight charges on the demand of tanker owners will further push up petroleum prices.

In the wake of the government hiking prices of fuel by Rs83 in less than a month to its highest ever levels of over Rs233 and hinting at further hikes amidst runaway inflation, many salaried individuals across the country are seriously looking into ways to offset the rising costs.