‘My conscience doesn’t allow,’ President Alvi once again returns NAB Amendment Bill unsigned

After refusing to give his assent to the Elections Amendment Bill, the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Monday also returned the NAB Ordinance unsigned again.

Notably, both bills have been approved during the joint session of the Parliament after they were returned by the president earlier. The bills would enact into laws tomorrow.

President Dr Arif Alvi has sent back the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2022 unsigned to the Prime Minister’s office while stating that he believes the bill, as passed by the parliament, is regressive in nature, and it will promote corruption by ensuring that the long arm of the law is crippled.

In the letter to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Alvi mentioned, “In view of the ‘deeming’ provision under Article 75 (2) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will be enacted into law even if the President of Pakistan does not sign the Bill.”

A tweet from the official Twitter account of The President of Pakistan shared excerpts from the letter.

It said, “President has not signed the bill amending NAB Ordinance. He wrote that as conceived originally, the bill took inspiration from Hazrat Umar’s incident when asked about the source of extra cloth in his cloak. The onus in financial crimes is on the accused to provide a money trail.”

“Unfortunately there were flaws in NABs implementation. It was misused for political exigencies by those in power & by vested interests. While public clamored for return of looted wealth, long judicial processes & poor prosecution failed most efforts. Instead of improving the law to avoid miscarriage, to close loopholes & make it stronger, we are weakening it beyond recognition. These changes will demolish accountability, creating a façade of justice that blatantly hides a corrupt elite capture ensuring exploitation of the common man in an unjust society,” President Alvi maintained.

He contended, “Poor will continue to be jailed for petty crimes while corrupt rich will be free to loot & plunder.”

President Alvi went on to say, “I personally abide by the Constitution, we must act upon injunctions of Quran and Sunnah, and above all I am answerable to Allah asking for His forgiveness.”

“Therefore, with deep discomfort and pain, I state that my conscience does not allow me to sign this Bill.”