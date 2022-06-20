England to tour Pakistan in September-October this year: sources

England are all set to tour Pakistan in the second week of September, sources said Monday.

Last week, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja after meeting British Commissioner Christian Turner, said that dates for the tour will be announced soon.

However, sources revealed that talks between both – the England and Wales Cricket Board and the PCB – are in the final phase over the schedule.

The seven-match T20I series will be played from September 15 to October 02. Matches are expected to be played in three venues which include, Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Initially, five T20Is were scheduled but former ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison announced the addition of two more T20Is to make up for cancelling Pakistan’s tour last year.

They have also established a working committee to make the series successful.

It must be noted here that ECB cancelled their tour of Pakistan last year following New Zealand’s withdrawal at the eleventh hour citing security concerns.