Blind cricketers await NOCs for participation in T20 World Cup

Event will take place in India
Qadir Khawaja Jun 20, 2022
<p>Photo: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council</p>

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has requested the federal government to issue No Objection Certificates (NOC) for this year’s T20 World Cup in India.

The event is set to take place from December 4 to 17 in several cities of India.

“We will confirm participation in the event after getting NOCs,” said PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah.

“We will only be able to finalise our preparations if get the NOCs as soon as possible,” he added.

A total of 48 matches between 10 teams will take place during the event, which will be played in the Round Robin League format.

Shah was also confident that Pakistan will field “a good team” for the event.

It must be noted that India has won the previous two editions, in 2012 and 2017, of the event, beating Pakistan in the final on both occasions.

