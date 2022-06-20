Watch: Wasim Akram still astonishingly good at 56
Pakistan great was playing charity match
Pakistan great Wasim Akram rolled back years as he dismissed Michael Atherton with a sublime yorker during a charity match organised in honour of Australia great Shane Warne.
The 56-year-old delivered a pitch-perfect yorker despite a short run-up to disturb Atherton’s woodwork.
Former England captain was at the crease with legendary batter Brian Lara.
Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same 😉! https://t.co/k2SnvKGvX5— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 19, 2022
Akram celebrated the dismissal in style as his teammates came in to congratulate the left-arm pacer.
The match was held for a charity in the memory of the late Shane Warne, who passed away recently while on a vacation in Thailand.