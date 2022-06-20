Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Sports » Cricket

Watch: Wasim Akram still astonishingly good at 56

Pakistan great was playing charity match
Samaa Web Desk Jun 20, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Screengrab</p>

Photo: Screengrab

Pakistan great Wasim Akram rolled back years as he dismissed Michael Atherton with a sublime yorker during a charity match organised in honour of Australia great Shane Warne.

The 56-year-old delivered a pitch-perfect yorker despite a short run-up to disturb Atherton’s woodwork.

Former England captain was at the crease with legendary batter Brian Lara.

Akram celebrated the dismissal in style as his teammates came in to congratulate the left-arm pacer.

The match was held for a charity in the memory of the late Shane Warne, who passed away recently while on a vacation in Thailand.

Pakistan

Cricket

England

wasim akram

Shane Warner

Michael Atherton

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div