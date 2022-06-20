Fix a date for exhumation of Aamir Liaquat’s body: Court directs authorities

A judicial magistrate of Karachi has directed the authorities to fix a date for the exhumation of Aamir Liaquat’s body for carrying out postmortem.

After Liaquat’s death earlier this month, the police also wanted to conduct postmortem to ascertain death cause, but the deceased’s family had refused it following which he was laid to rest in Karachi.

However, in the last hearing, the court had directed to carry out an autopsy of the deceased’s body to ascertain the death cause.

In the proceeding on Monday (today), the court instructed the authorities to fix a date for exhumation and the formation of a medical board for the postmortem.

The judicial magistrate has also written a letter to the Sindh health secretary in this regard.

The court said all required arrangements should be made for the process.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a Karachi-based non-profit organization on Saturday filed a petition seeking action against Aamir Liaquat’s third wife, Dania Shah, who allegedly recorded and then leaked their private videos which later became viral on the internet following a feud between the couple.