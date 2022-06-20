Ordinance revoking independent status of Punjab Assembly challenged in high court

Sidelined Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi on Monday challenged the Ordinance by the Punjab governor revoking the special status of the Punjab Assembly (PA) and putting the legislature under the provincial law department in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The presiding of the budget session by the deputy speaker Dost Mazari has also been challenged by the speaker.

Punjab government, deputy speaker, and others have been made respondents in the petition.

The petition read that by issuing the ordinance, the governor exceeded his authority given in the Constitution. It added that the measure was also a violation of the Punjab Assembly Rules of Procedure 1997.

Elahi maintained that the governor was taking decisions that stood in complete contradiction with the Constitution.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to repeal the Ordinance and the notification for summoning the provincial assembly’s budget session.

Stretching the rules

Earlier, Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman stretched the rules and issued an ordinance revoking Punjab Assembly’s independent status after the PTI-PML-Q coalition encumbered summoning the budget session.

All the decisions of the Assembly Secretariat will now be made by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, the ordinance said.

Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti also lost the power to summon the session.

“Whenever Provincial Assembly of Punjab is summoned or prorogued, either by the Governor or the Speaker, Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department shall issue the notification regarding summoning or propagation of Punjab Assembly,” it stated.