Seth Abid’s daughter murder: Employees of victim’s adopted son tampered with evidence

The latest development has been made in the murder case of Seth Abid’s daughter in Muslim Town, Lahore.

On Friday, Saith Abid’s daughter Farah Mazhar was found shot dead inside her house. Initially, the victim’s adopted son Fahad had claimed that his mother had committed suicide while another son claimed that his brother [Fahad] had murdered their mother.

Police have arrested Fahad and his three employees on suspicion of murder, and have started the investigation.

Police said along with Fahad other employees have also come to light in the murder case. The police said Atiyah, the household maid, changed the bed sheets that had blood strains while the other employee Abid and Shahid hide the weapon.

Employee Roohul Amin along with accused Fahad shifted the victim to the hospital from bed.

Police also said that because the employees remove the evidence, they were arrested.

Atiyah, further, recorded a statement stating that Farah Mazhar’s adopted son Fahad liked a tailor’s daughter in Kot Lakhpat and the two became friends on Facebook, the officials said.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has also taken notice of the alleged murder of Seth Abid’s daughter and sought a report from the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the earliest.

Hamza has directed authorities to ensure that justice is delivered to the relatives of the slain.

In 2006, Seth Abid’s son, Seth Hafiz Ayaz Ahmad, was gunned down in Lahore.