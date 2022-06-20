Are Ronaldo exit rumours a ‘serious worry’ for Manchester United?

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has opened up about the rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United ahead of next season.

In his column for caughtoffside.com, Romano stated that Ronaldo’s departure isn’t a serious worry for United at the moment.

“I’m aware that there has been some paper talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and a possible move to Roma this summer, but I think any nervous United fans can relax about this one,” Romano wrote.

“Ronaldo’s always going to make headlines, but for the reasons above, I don’t think this is a serious worry for United at the moment,” he added.

Romano also believes that the massive salary of Ronaldo will be a serious issue for any Italian club interested in signing him.

“Honestly, I don’t have any updates on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as of today. His salary is still huge for any Italian club and I am not aware of any negotiations to get Cristiano away from Manchester,” he said.

He also revealed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s conversation with Ronaldo amid rumours about the latter’s move to AS Roma.

“Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with him [Ronaldo] and at the moment AS Roma are very happy with Tammy Abraham as the star of the project in Jose Mourinho’s 3-4-2-1,” he concluded.

It must be noted that Manchester United confirmed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year, in August last year.

Despite being the team’s top goal-scorer, 18, Ronaldo couldn’t help United qualify for the Champions League next season as they barely finished in sixth place.

Career timeline of Cristiano Ronaldo