‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar

The importance of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) method in saving lives was visible to everyone when the life of one of the two children, who nearly drowned in a near-freezing lake in Naltar Valley in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), was saved by a couple using the technique.

On Friday, a video of a couple went viral on social media after saving the life of a child through CPR who had experienced a near-drowning episode in Naltar Lake.

Israr, Dr Qurat-ul-Ain and the driver, Muhammad, who rescued the child from the near-freezing lake water, were invited as guests on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din.

Recalling what happened that day, Israr said they were passing by the Naltar lake after visiting Satrangi lake when they noticed some commotion there.

He said they saw the people busy rescuing two children from the lake.

Israr said that noticing this, he instructed his driver to stop the jeep. With his wife a doctor, the couple jumped out of the vehicle and rushed to the spot to offer assistance.

Locals told them that one of the children had already died while the condition of the other was deteriorating fast.

Israr said that his wife, Dr Qurat-ul-Ain, did not know what was happening outside as she was in the jeep.

Israr said the families of the children were already mourning them, considering them to be dead. However, Israr said that he asked the people to bring the one who could be saved and let his wife, who is a doctor, see if she could do something.

Dr Qurat-ul-Ain said all signs and symptoms showed that the child was suffering from hypothermia after spending an extended period in the freezing cold water of the lake.

“His eyes were rolled up, there was no pulse, and his body had turned blue.”

At this moment, Dr Qurat-ul-Ain said she decided to give the CPR and asked her husband to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation while she compressed the boy’s chest in a bid to spark his heart into activity.

She added that after giving CPR, the victim regained his breath and consciousness.

Jumping in instinctively

Muhammad, the driver, who had jumped into the near-freezing lake, said that his heart melted after seeing the child, and he could not stop himself from jumping.

He lamented that he could not save the other child who had already drowned.

PM announces nationwide CPR training program

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a nationwide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training program to save human lives in emergencies.

He has directed the Strategic Reforms Unit Head Salman Sufi to initiate the plan immediately.

Salman Sufi, in a statement, said CPR training program of international standard will help save lives of people, adding that the training will also be included in the curriculum at the school level besides training every citizen during the campaign.

Salman Sufi said an action plan for a nationwide training drive will be announced next week.

He further said that the prime minister would announce a reform program in the health sector in the coming days and CPR training is the first step in this direction.