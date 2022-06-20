PM Shehbaz Sharif announces nationwide CPR training program

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a nationwide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training program to save human lives in emergencies.

He has directed the Strategic Reforms Unit Head Salman Sufi to initiate the plan immediately.

Salman Sufi, in a statement, said CPR training program of international standard will help save lives of people, adding that the training will also be included in the curriculum at the school level besides training every citizen during the campaign.

Salman Sufi said an action plan for a nationwide training drive will be announced next week.

He further said that the prime minister would announce a reform program in the health sector in the coming days and CPR training is the first step in this direction.

CPR saves life

Last week, a couple went viral on social media after saving the life of a child through CPR after he experienced a near-drowning episode in Naltar Lake in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The couple and the driver, who rescued the child from the near-freezing lake water, were invited as guests SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din.

The couple said the child was pulled out of the lake after a near-drowning experience and the locals were declaring him dead.

Dr Qurat-ul-Ain said all signs and symptoms were showing that the child remained submerged in the freezing cold water for an extended time.

She added that after giving CPR, the victim regained his breath and became conscious.

Muhammad, the driver, who had jumped into the freezing cold water to rescue the child, said that his heart had melted after seeing the child. He lamented that he could not save the other child who had already drowned.