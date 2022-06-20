Heroic couple who saved a child’s life tells what happened on the day

The importance of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) method in saving lives was visible to everyone when the life of one of the two children who nearly-drowned in a near-freezing lake in Naltar Valley in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) was saved by a couple through the technique.

On Friday, a video of a couple went viral on social media after saving the life of a child through CPR after he experienced a near-drowning episode in Naltar Lake.

Israr, Dr Qurat-ul-Ain and the driver, Muhammad, who rescued the child from the near-freezing lake water, were invited as guests on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din.

Telling what happened on the day, Israr said they were passing by the Naltar lake after visiting Satrangi lake when they stopped their jeep after seeing a commotion there.

He said they saw the people busy in the rescue efforts and pulling out two children from the lake.

He said one of them had already died while the other was in a deteriorating condition.

Israr said that his wife, Dr Qurat-ul-Ain, did not know what was happening outside as she was in the jeep.

Israr said the families of the children were considering them dead however he asked the people to bring the one who could be saved and let his wife see if she could do anything.

Dr Qurat-ul-Ain said all signs and symptoms were showing that the child stayed in the freezing cold water for an extended period.

“His eyes were rolled up, there was no pulse, and his body had turned blue.”

At this moment, Dr Qurat-ul-Ain said she decided to give the CPR and asked her husband to do it mouth-to-mouth while she compressed the chest.

She added that after giving CPR, the victim regained his breath and became conscious.

Muhammad, the driver, who had jumped into the near-freezing lake, said that his heart melted after seeing the child, and he could not stop himself from jumping.

He lamented that he could not save the other child who had already drowned.

PM announces nationwide CPR training program

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a nationwide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training program to save human lives in emergencies.

He has directed the Strategic Reforms Unit Head Salman Sufi to initiate the plan immediately.

Salman Sufi, in a statement, said CPR training program of international standard will help save lives of people, adding that the training will also be included in the curriculum at the school level besides training every citizen during the campaign.

Salman Sufi said an action plan for a nationwide training drive will be announced next week.

He further said that the prime minister would announce a reform program in the health sector in the coming days and CPR training is the first step in this direction.