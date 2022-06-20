TTP talks: Pakistan’s issue should be resolved, says Zabihullah Mujahid

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Deputy Ministry of Information and Afghan Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has said that his government is not in favor of ‘intervening in the talks between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and it’s a Pakistan’s issue which should be resolved.

He told this to Independent Urdu in a written correspondence with the news outlets editor.

To a question about demands put forward by the TTP and how many of these are acceptable to Pakistan, Mujahid said that Afghan Taliban do not wish to interfere as its bi-lateral issue between the two.

It is one of Pakistan’s issues which should be solved, he stressed.

He said that Afghan Taliban in the favor of rapprochement and wish that both the parties should show some flexibility.

The last round of talks between the TTP and the Pakistani government, which began about three weeks ago in Kabul, had concluded with an agreement to uphold an indefinite ceasefire.

Zabihullah also expressed hope that the ceasefire between the TTP and Pakistan is long-lasting and both the parties stop attacking each other.

Afghanistan would not allow anyone to carry out attacks from its soil if the ceasefire between the TTP and Pakistan collapse, he said.

The spokesperson also confirmed that TTP has issued a statement concerning the ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani government.

“We endorse it!” he added.

Future of the Afghan Taliban government

Regarding the Afghan government’s efforts to get the international recognition, Zabihullah said, “Efforts are being made in this regard and it is in the interest of all countries that the current Afghan government is recognized.”

“Recognition will also benefit Afghanistan. It would make Afghanistan a more responsible state,” he added.

He said it would also allow the Afghanistan government develop diplomatic ties with the rest of the world for positive engagement and redressal of grievances.

Zabiullah said Afghanistan has fulfilled all requisites for engaging in government to government diplomacy but some countries are averse to their recognition.

He pointed out that United States of America ‘in particular’ has not taken any concrete step to develop diplomatic ties which is not in anyone’s interest.