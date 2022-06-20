Manchester City want more than €100m for two key forwards

Premier League champions Manchester City are interesting in selling two of their forwards, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, but not for less than €100m.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Raheem Sterling is Chelsea’s top target whereas Jesus is closing in on a move to Arsenal.

Manchester City want around €60m for Sterling. They turned down an approach for €25m and add-ons from Chelsea. However, Chelsea will be back with a new bid soon as City are open to let Sterling go.

On the other hand, Romano has also been told that the main priority for Arsenal’s Technical Director, Edu, these days is Jesus.

Romano also stated that City are prepared to sell Sterling and Jesus because they want to integrate new signing Julian Alvarez into the side during next season.

Meanwhile, the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg believes that Chelsea are likely to step up their interest in Sterling, once Romelu Lukaku’s loan to Inter has been completed.

Jesus has made 236 appearances for Manchester City, since joining the club in 2017, scoring 95 goals along with 46 assists. His current contract with the club is set to expire in 2023.

Meanwhile, Sterling, who joined City in 2015, has made 339 appearances for the Cityzens. During that time, the 27-year-old has scored 131 goals along with 95 assists. Like Jesus, his contract with City also expires next season.

It must be noted that Sterling and Jesus had won four Premier League titles with City, which came in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.