Change in PCB constitution may end Ramiz Raja’s tenure: report

It looks like Ramiz Raja’s days at the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman are numbered as amendments in the board’s constitution is on the cards, said Daily Express Monday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with former PCB Chairman Kahlid Mahmood on Sunday decided against changing the PCB chairman by saying that there are far more important issues that needs his attention at the moment.

However, the issue is expected to be discussed in the upcoming federal cabinet meeting, according to the publication.

They are expected to discuss amendments in the board’s constitution along with the potential removal of Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali Khan from PCB Board of Governors (BoG).

The move will pave the way for PM Shehbaz to appoint a new PCB Chairman under Article 47 of the board’s constitution.

Shehbaz Sharif has already met with former PCB Chairmen Najam Sethi, Zaka Ashraf, and Khalid Mahmood.

Surprisingly, the PM hasn’t met the PCB Chairman thus far.

Traditionally, PCB management also sees a change after the appointment of the new government. However, Raja and Co. have been retained so far.