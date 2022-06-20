Ramzan Sugar Mills Case: PM Shehbaz Sharif gets exemption from personal appearance

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been exempted to appear in the accountability court for the proceeding of the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

At a hearing on Monday, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, the counsel of Shehbaz Sharif, told the court, that the PM was 67 years old and he has been suffering from Cancer. He never misused the court orders and always ensure his appearance during the proceeding but because of his national responsibilities, he will not be able to appear in the court, the counsel added.

Taking the rostrum during the hearing, the prime minister said he wanted to present some facts before the court. “I have never filed an application for exemption without any reason. I have to fulfill national duties, including FATF and other international delegations meetings, therefore I request the court to grant me exemption to appear in the court.”

After the details, the court decided to grant the exemption to the prime minister until the others accused will not mark their attendance in the court completely.

Shehbaz has been accused of opening fake accounts in the name of employees of the mills while serving as Punjab’s chief minister. He was accused of using these accounts to transfer Rs25 billion to the Sharif family’s accounts from 2008 to 2012.

The FIA asked him four questions in its notice. It inquired about the transfer of money in employees’ accounts, the role of the chief minister’s secretariat in it, the relevance of Shehbaz’s son Salman Shahbaz, and family assets.

