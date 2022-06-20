Balochistan Assembly budget session postponed for second time

The Balochistan government has once again rescheduled a session of the provincial assembly to present the provincial budget. The session has now been scheduled for tomorrow (June 21) owing to Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo’s commitments to his party’s council session.

Bizenjo was reportedly busy in Balochistan Awami Party’s council session, scheduled for later on Monday which led to the postponement of the Balochistan Assembly (BA) budget session.

SAMAA TV reported that a letter had been sent by the chief minister to the acting governor, asking him to reschedule the budget session.

Subsequently, a revised schedule for the budget session was issued in which the session was scheduled for 4pm on Tuesday, June 21.

This is the second time that the session has been postponed.

Earlier, the acting governor had summoned a session of the Balochistan Assembly for Friday, June 17 for the government to present the budget.

However, the government rescheduled the session for Monday.

Meanwhile, the provincial government also replaced Noor Muhammad Damar as the finance minister, appointing Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran as the new finance minister to present the budget.

Balanced budget

The Balochistan government is expected to present a balanced and people-friendly budget worth Rs517 billion tomorrow on the floor of the house as per the schedule issued by the BA secretary.

According to sources, the budget is likely to allocate Rs195 billion for development projects and Rs368 billion for non-development expenditures.

The salaries of government employees will also be increased by 15%, the source further stated.

Moreover, it is also anticipated that priority will be given to education, health, agriculture, and law and order.

The source also delved that 7,000 new positions are expected to be announced for different departments for the next financial year.

Deliberation on and approval of the supplementary budget 2021-22, as well as approval of the latest budget, is expected to take place between June 24 and 30 as per the latest schedule announced by the BA secretary.